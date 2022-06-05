San Francisco Bay Area sees rare June rain

Sunday morning many in the Bay Area woke to a sight seldom seen during the month of June: rain.

The National Weather Service said the late season storm, expected to ease by the afternoon, brought measurable moisture, mostly to the North Bay.

Preliminary rain totals showed parts of Marin and Sonoma counties picked up an inch of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the last time Santa Rosa saw measurable rain was five years ago.

January through March are typically months when most of California’s annual rain and snow falls, but this year that time period was the driest in at least a century.

Fire season is well underway and crews are training for what's shaping up to be a furious fire season.

ALSO: Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

The third consecutive drought year assures that all Cal Fire tanker planes, helicopters and spotter aircraft statewide will be busy well into the fall, if not early winter.

Advertisement

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don’t use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach.