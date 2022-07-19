San Francisco Bay Ferry launches new ticket system, app

article

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) launched a new ticketing system and smartphone app for San Francisco Bay Ferry. WETA hopes the new system will improve and streamline the fare payment system for riders.

According to WETA, the ticketing system will allow passengers to buy ferry tickets for regular and special event service to Oracle Park and Chase Center from their smartphones in the new San Francisco Bay Ferry app or San Francisco Bay Ferry’s website.

San Francisco Bay Ferry encourages local and frequent passengers to use Clipper, the regional multi-agency transit fare.

"As we rebuild ridership, we’re doing everything we can to make it as simple as possible to buy a ferry ticket," said WETA Executive Director Seamus Murphy in a statement. "This is a simple one-stop shop for all your San Francisco Bay Ferry ticket needs. The new ticketing system improves the passenger experience and streamlines the system by bringing all non-Clipper forms of payment under one umbrella."

WETA says they are on track to launch a real-time ferry information system soon, and this will include providing riders with service notifications and real-time predictions.