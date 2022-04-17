San Francisco: brothers convicted in 2014 stabbing death

Two brothers have been convicted in the 2014 stabbing death of 20-year-old Ronnie Goodman, Jr., in the Mission District.

A jury convicted Luis Gutierrez of first-degree murder and torture in the killing of Goodman, who was stabbed 39 times on Sept. 9, 2014.

Luis's brother Javier Gutierrez, pled separately to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon before the trial began and was sentenced Thursday to 8 years in state prison.

The murder occurred at the corner of 24th and Capp streets in the Mission at about 11:49 p.m., according to a news release from the office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

"This was a shocking and devastating crime that took the life of a young man in a brutal way," Boudin said in a statement. "The case had stalled for many years before my administration and I am proud of our hardworking staff, including Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, for finally bringing this case to closure and achieving accountability for the victim and his family. Nothing can bring the victim back, but we hope this verdict offers some small comfort."

The stabbing followed a physical altercation Luis Gutierrez was purportedly involved in with several young men upon exiting a Muni bus, prosecutors said. Luis, then 21 years old, rushed home and told his older brother, Javier, then 26, about the incident.

The brothers armed themselves with a knife and a taser and found Goodman later that same evening. Javier tackled Goodman and then shot him with a taser, prosecutors said.

While Goodman was still on the ground, prosecutors said, Luis stabbed him 39 times in his chest, neck, face and eyes.

Goodman died later at San Francisco General Hospital.

The brothers were arrested Oct. 19, 2014, six weeks after the murder, and pleaded not guilty in court the following week.

The brothers and Goodman had been involved in the Mission District's urban art scene, according to Bay City News accounts at the time.