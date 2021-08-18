San Francisco's Cliff House looking for new restaurant tenant

San Francisco's famous landmark, the Cliff House, may get a new restaurant soon.

The National Park Service, which owns the building, will start accepting lease applications for potential restaurant tenants in the fall, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

SEE ALSO: Cliff House blasts National Park Service over impending closure

The old Cliff House restaurant closed during the pandemic in December, 2020, because it was unable to agree on a long term contract with the National Park Service.

Advertisement

The National Park Service hopes to announce a new tenant in the summer of 2022, with the lease beginning a few months later, according to the Chronicle.