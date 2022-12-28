San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two girls, ages 1 and 5.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam is expected to be arraigned later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters.

Efforts to determine if she had an attorney were not immediately successful.

Police were called to Green-Pulliam's home on Navy Road in the Bayview District about 7:35 a.m. after the father called 911 when he came home and found the girls unresponsive.

Crews tried to revive the girls, but they were pronounced dead on seen.

Prosecutors have not made public how the girls died or the motive for their deaths.

Green-Pulliam has been in custody since her arrest last week.

"My heart breaks for this family," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a news release. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."