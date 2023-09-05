San Francisco denied reversal of ban on clearing homeless camps

article

A federal appeals court decided the fate of the homeless population in San Francisco Tuesday.

The judges ruled to keep an injunction barring the city from removing homeless camps.

In December, a judge temporarily barred the city from encampment sweeps if it didn't have a housing option for the unhoused.

City attorneys argued that San Francisco has taken extraordinary steps to house the unsheltered and that many of the homeless refuse housing when offered.

The city says that the offer of housing is enough to fulfill the obligation to provide housing, so the injunction should be lifted.

"This injunction, this lawsuit by the Coalition on Homelessness has had a very negative impact on the streets of San Francisco," said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu. "You go, you only look outside the windows of the Ninth Circuit courthouse to see what the impact has been."

But Tuesday's ruling denies the city's motion.

Advocates for homeless residents argue the city should stop forcing homeless people to move their belongings and tents until there are thousands more shelter beds available.

The court says it will address all other issues raised "in due course."