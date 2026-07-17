San Francisco sheriff's deputy charged with sex acts involving inmate

The Brief San Francisco Sheriff's deputy Damon Jones, 34, is charged with felony counts of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime. He no longer works for the agency. Prosecutors say the alleged incident occurred Sept. 11, 2025, inside a bathroom at San Francisco County Jail No. 2, and the inmate reported it to her public defender shortly afterward. The charges come days after another deputy, Nanette Musto, was charged in a separate case involving the alleged inappropriate touching of an inmate at the same jail.



A San Francisco Sheriff's deputy is accused of engaging in sex acts with an inmate and trying to dissuade her from reporting the alleged crime.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against 34-year-old Damon Jones. He was arrested in Solano County on suspicion of sexual activity with an inmate and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Jones has since posted bail. He is no longer employed by the sheriff's office.

Alleged assault

What we know:

According to court records, Jones approached the woman, who was housed in A Pod at San Francisco County Jail No. 2, on Sept. 11, 2025. Prosecutors allege Jones told her to go with him to the gym.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Jones and the woman walking through the jail's hallways and entering the gym alone. Prosecutors said Jones entered a bathroom stall, and the woman followed him inside. About two minutes later, the woman is seen exiting the stall, reaching into her sock, removing a plastic bag, and spitting into it. Jones is then seen leaving the bathroom and walking the woman back to her housing unit.

The woman reported the incident to her public defender shortly after it occurred.

While the sheriff’s office initially handled the case, Jenkins later requested that the San Francisco Police Department take over to ensure a more independent investigation.

Second deputy charged in separate jail incident

Local perspective:

The charges against Jones come on the heels of another assault case involving a deputy at the same facility.

On Monday, Jenkins' office charged 51-year-old Deputy Nanette Musto for inappropriately touching an inmate at County Jail No. 2 in July 2025.

According to prosecutors, Musto asked an inmate whether she had surgically augmented her body before reaching out and touching the inmate's breast without permission. The incident, which was captured on jail surveillance footage, left the inmate feeling humiliated and embarrassed, Jenkins said.