San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility to ages 16 and older in priority ZIP codes

San Francisco on Friday expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16 and older as long as they live in one of eight priority ZIP codes.

The public health department and San Francisco Department of Emergency Management got the word out on social media Friday morning.

The city offers two drop-in sites where appointments are not necessary. The sites are located at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, 1001 Potrero Avenue and Southeast Health Center, 2401 Keith Street. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City officials say 16 and 17 year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and should go to the site at SF General where the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.

This offers residents in some of these high-impact neighborhoods a slim six-day advantage over the rest of the city's population who will become eligible on April 15 when the State of California opens eligibility to everyone who is 16 and older. Ages 50 and up are already eligible throughout the state.

Alameda County made a similar vaccine equity measure for some of its hardest hit ZIP codes earlier this week.

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced priority ZIP codes based on a vaccine equity metric. Only two San Francisco ZIP codes made the list at that time.

The ZIP codes included the Tenderloin and Treasure Island. Those ZIP codes are included once again in the new San Francisco list, but some critics had previously pointed out the potential income disparity within some ZIP codes. For example, 94102 includes the Tenderloin, Union Square and Hayes Valley.

Health experts have said the sooner people get vaccinated the better chance we have at ending the pandemic. But supply remains a concern.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney pointed out that many California counties, including San Francisco, are expecting a 30% drop in vaccine supply just as eligibility is expanding. He cited production issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Last month it was reported that 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine had to be thrown away due to an ingredient mix up.

Nonetheless, the city will forge ahead as several ambitious announcements have recently been made about indoor performances and other gatherings slated to begin, with restrictions of course, as soon as April 15.

The Giants have already welcomed fans to their Home Opener and the Warriors are bringing fans back to the Chase Center April 23.

As of Friday, the city has recorded 35,425 COVID cases, and 493 deaths from the disease. The most recent data from the city shows 54% of San Franciscans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 34% of the same age group have been fully vaccinated.

**ZIP codes may include all or parts of these neighborhoods

94124: Bayview-Hunters Point

94134: Portola, Visitacion Valley

94112: Balboa Park, Excelsior, Outer Mission, Ingleside, Oceanview

94110: Mission District, Bernal Heights

94107: Potrero Hill, Dog Patch, South Park

94102: Tenderloin, Hayes Valley, Union Square

94103: SoMa

94130: Treasure Island

