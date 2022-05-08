San Francisco firefighters save baby fox stuck in construction pipe

article

A team of firefighters in San Francisco saved a baby fox who was stuck in a construction pipe.

The rescue happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at the Mission Rock construction site near Oracle Park, according to a tweet by SFFD. The fox had been reported as stuck in a hole within a pipe.

PHOTO: SFFD

Team who saved a baby fox who was stuck in a construction pipe on Saturday, according to authorities. PHOTO: SFFD

When crews arrived they used power saws and cooling water, under the supervision of SF Animal Care & Control, to free the baby.

Rescuers said the fox will be okay. It was taken to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue, according to the twitter thread.

Advertisement

ALSO: Dog left tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner