San Francisco firefighters save baby fox stuck in construction pipe
SAN FRANCISCO - A team of firefighters in San Francisco saved a baby fox who was stuck in a construction pipe.
The rescue happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at the Mission Rock construction site near Oracle Park, according to a tweet by SFFD. The fox had been reported as stuck in a hole within a pipe.
PHOTO: SFFD
Team who saved a baby fox who was stuck in a construction pipe on Saturday, according to authorities. PHOTO: SFFD
When crews arrived they used power saws and cooling water, under the supervision of SF Animal Care & Control, to free the baby.
Rescuers said the fox will be okay. It was taken to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue, according to the twitter thread.
