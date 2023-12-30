San Francisco firetruck crashes while responding to emergency resulting in injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - Three San Francisco firefighters are now recovering from the injuries they suffered in a crash. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at California and Lyon Streets.
Investigators say the crew was responding to some type of emergency when their fire truck collided with two cars parked on the street,
The fire department says all three firefighters suffered moderate injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.
There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.