4 apartment buildings evacuated in San Francisco due to gas leak

Four apartment buildings in San Francisco were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a "large" gas leak.

According to San Francisco police, a private contractor hit a natural gas line, causing a leak in the area of 24th and Hampshire streets.

PG&E, San Francisco police and the fire department are responding to the area to shut off the gas.

Muni routes 33 and 48 are being re-routed and 24th Street from Potrero Avenue to Hampshire Street is closed while authorities respond to the area.

