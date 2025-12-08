Murder charge filed in stabbing of social worker at San Francisco General Hospital

The Brief San Francisco prosecutors charged Wilfredo Tortolero Arriechi, 36, with murder in the fatal Dec. 4 stabbing of UCSF social worker Alberto Rangel at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Authorities say Arriechi threatened a doctor before the attack and later stabbed Rangel multiple times in the neck. Colleagues mourn Rangel as a devoted caregiver and say the killing underscores long-standing safety concerns.



The San Francisco district attorney on Monday filed murder charges against a man accused of fatally stabbing a hospital social worker.

Suspect charged in Dec. 4 attack

What we know:

Wilfredo Tortolero Arriechi, 36, was charged with murder with an allegation of using a knife during the crime, which occurred Dec. 4 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

"We have to make sure, as law enforcement, that we do the utmost to protect everybody who works in health care and those who are trying to serve the people who need the most help in our city each and every day," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a news conference on Monday. "They come to work to take care of others. And it's our obligation to take care of them."

Hospital security review

What's next:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced plans on Monday to conduct an independent security review at the hospital to strengthen safety in light of the stabbing.

The agency says an outside security firm will assess the events that led to the social worker's death, including security measures, hospital infrastructure, and processes for high-risk patients.

New protocol

The department and hospital say they will also expedite the installation of a weapons detection system for buildings 80 and 90, increase security, and limit the buildings to one entrance.

"This tragic loss requires decisive and immediate action. Alongside our internal investigation and review, and required reporting to state agencies, the external independent assessment will provide an unbiased and detailed understanding of where improvements are needed and how we can implement them quickly and effectively," said Public Health Director Daniel Tsai.

Victim identified

The victim was identified by coworkers as 51-year-old Alberto Rangel, a social worker at UCSF.

Rangel died Saturday, two days after the attack. Jenkins said he was stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Colleagues remember Rangel as a dedicated advocate who went above and beyond for patients.

"He changed people’s lives. There are people alive today because of him," said Maddy Auble, a colleague and mentee of Rangel’s. "For him to lose his life at work, when he was there to provide services to patients, is not right."

Suspect allegedly threatened doctor before attack

Dig deeper:

Jenkins said Arriechi had gone to the hospital's Ward 86 HIV care clinic wanting to speak with a doctor. At some point, he spoke with Rangel, appearing "calm and engaged," and was then advised to leave.

"Allegedly he and the victim walked to the elevator together when he suddenly grabbed the victim from behind and stabbed him numerous times," Jenkins said in a press release.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said that less than 10 minutes before the stabbing, a sheriff’s deputy had been called to the clinic because Arriechi had allegedly threatened a doctor.

Arriechi was arrested shortly after the stabbing attack.

Auble said Rangel had previously warned her about the suspect.

"He murdered my co-worker in front of all of us," said Auble. "He just stood there and looked at everything he had done."

"We knew that he was aggressive," she added.

Auble said Rangel treated his patients with love and care.

She said he offered free therapy sessions, ran support groups in English and Spanish, and was known outside of work as an artist, athlete, and someone with a sharp sense of humor — and sharp fashion sense.

"You would never think Prada and a social worker would be two things that go together," said Auble. "But he was just such a unique character."

Chey Dean, a UCSF staff research associate and union representative, said the tragedy underscores long-standing concerns.

"Social workers have been raising the alarm about safety for years, to be met with radio silence," Dean said.