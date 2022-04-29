San Francisco Giants confirm 5 players have tested COVID-19 positive

article

San Francisco Giants confirm on Friday that five of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is aside from the ‘Voice of Oracle Park’, Giants' announcer Renel Brooks-Moon, who is out of commission for the weekend, as Giants on Twitter said she is home resting and recovering from COVID.

Roughly an hour before their home game against the Washington Nationals, the team posted a handful of roster changes.

The organization did not disclose which players have tested positive. The Mercury News reported as of Friday, the outbreak is now affecting first baseman Brandon Belt, reliever Dominic Leone, and outfielder Steven Duggar. This is in addition to Mike Yastrzemski and Zack Littell who were previously placed on the COVID IL.

The paper reports the outbreak started on Sunday and that the Giants are limited clubhouse access and are encouraging best practices, including masking.

This is a developing news story.

