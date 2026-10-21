San Francisco health officials warn of kratom-derived opioid after fatal overdose

The Brief San Francisco's Public Health Department has issued a health alert to warn of a kratom-derived opioid that recently resulted in a fatal overdose. Dihydro-7-hydroxymirtragynine, also known as MGM-15 is not approved for any medical use. Public health officials believe naloxone (Narcan) is an effective way to reverse the effects of overdose of this new opioid.



Public health officials in San Francisco issued a health alert on Wednesday to warn about a kratom-derived opioid that recently caused an adult to fatally overdose.

San Francisco public health alert

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a news release that September's fatal overdose was the first-known case to the medical examiner office's knowledge of someone overdosing on dihydro-7-hydroxymirtragynine, also known as MGM-15, in San Francisco.

According to the Mayo Clinic, kratom is a tropical tree whose leaves produce stimulant effects at low doses and pain-relieving effects at higher doses. MGM-15, according to the city's public health department, is not approved for any medical use and ingesting too much can result in a fatal overdose.

There have also been reported overdoses in Utah and Washington.

Despite its classification as a Schedule 1 substance by the Drug Enforcement Agency, and being illegal for sale, MGM-15 has been sold in smoke shops and gas stations, marketed as "uncaria tomentosa" or "cat's claw," health officials said.

MGM-15, is a semi-synthetic kratom-derived opioid that is not approved for any medical use. Ingesting too much MGM-15 can result in a fatal opioid overdose, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The health department shared photos of the product consumed by the person who died from an overdose.

"Forensic toxicology testing by the (Medical Examiner's Office) confirmed the presence of MGM-15 in both the decedent and in the packaging of this product," health officials said. They noted that the 'Script Botanicals x Maui Labs' brand is different from the products containing the same substance in other states. The packaging does not mention kratom or 7-hydroxymirtragynine as ingredients.

Other opioid warnings

Earlier this year, city health officials warned about a synthetic, non-fentanyl opioid called cychlorphine. A teen died from a fatal overdose of the substance in April. Public health officials say they have not detected any further cychlorphine deaths.

Smoke shop raids

San Francisco police say they've raided multiple smoke shops across the city in recent weeks, seizing hundreds of products suspected of containing kratom, psychedelic mushrooms and other illegal substances. Though it is not clear if any of the products seized by SFPD contained the MGM-15 opioid that caused the recent overdose. Police said the products they did seize are often marketed and sold as herbal supplements with misleading labels.

What you can do:

SFDPH says you can administer Naloxone to anyone who appears to be overdosing and to call 911. Health officials say they are confident Narcan can reverse the effects of a MGM-15 overdose.

The city provides free naloxone (Narcan) at SFDPH Behavioral Health Services Pharmacy at 1380 Howard Street. Their hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also get Narcan at most retail pharmacies.