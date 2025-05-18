San Francisco high-rise apartment catches fire

A high-rise apartment in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood temporarily caught fire Sunday evening.

The fire prompted a one-alarm response from the San Francisco Fire Department around 6 p.m.

The backstory:

Authorities said the fire broke out on the exterior deck of a unit on the 15th floor on 333 1st St.

A resident told an official they thought it was a neighbor's fire when they spotted the smoke.

The three residents were evacuated, and firefighters were able to put out the fire with minimal damage to the deck, San Francisco fire said.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.