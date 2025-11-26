Man charged, victim identified in deadly San Francisco home invasion

The Brief The suspect, Cassidy Wyatt Allen, is facing one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary, with a special circumstance alleging the murder occurred during the burglary. The incident took place Sunday afternoon in San Francisco's Taraval District. The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.



The man suspected of killing a woman during a San Francisco home invasion over the weekend has been charged with murder and will appear in court Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors announced.

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the suspect, Cassidy Wyatt Allen, is facing one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary, with a special circumstance alleging the murder occurred during the burglary.

Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Granada Avenue in the city's Taraval District for a report of a burglary.

San Francisco homicide and home burglary

The backstory:

According to court documents, when officers first arrived at the home, they spoke to another tenant who had heard someone inside the home run to the door and lock it.

"Terrified and alarmed, [the tenant] ran back to her vehicle and called 911," the district attorney's office said.

At the scene, officers noticed a window near the front door was "ajar" and that the blinds were bent, though they noted the front door "appeared undisturbed."

Inside the home, they found a partially opened bedroom door, where the female victim was lying on her back at the foot of a bed.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Jessica Alejandra Sanchez Landaverde, of San Francisco, died at the scene, police said.

The victim was originally believed to be male, though prosecutors and the medical examiner clarified the victim was, in fact, female.

Later in the day, police were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard for a well-being check. There, they found a man, later identified as Allen, matching the description of a person of interest in the Granada Avenue homicide and burglary.

Arraignment

Officers detained 45-year-old Allen, and investigators later determined there was probable cause to arrest him.

The suspect is scheduled for an arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Longtime neighbors said they were shocked to learn of the deadly burglary in what is typically a quiet neighborhood.

"I am saddened by it because I think our city is generally going in the right direction. We’ve turned the corner," said Rose Galloway. "Incidents like this are gonna happen in a big city every once in a while. I’m sad to hear about it happening so close to us."

Neighbors also said they frequently see a foot patrol officer patrolling along Ocean Boulevard and generally feel safe in the area.

"I have seen this neighborhood change for the better over the years. It’s incredible," said Garrett Naro. "Crime is not something we think about. It’s very safe."