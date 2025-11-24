Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco home burglary

The Brief Cassidy Wyatt Allen, 45, was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary after a man was found dead Sunday at a home in San Francisco’s Taraval District. Police said Allen was detained nearby at 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard after matching the description of a person of interest in the homicide. Neighbors described the area as typically quiet and safe, saying they were surprised and saddened by the violence.



An arrest has been made in the death of a man during a home burglary in San Francisco’s Taraval District.

Arrest and charges

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen. Allen was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary.

Discovery of the victim

The backstory:

Officers were called around 3:04 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of Granada Avenue for a report of a residential burglary. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from injuries, though officials did not specify the cause of those injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect found nearby

Dig deeper:

Sometime after that, officers from the Taraval Station were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard for a well-being check. There, they found a man, later identified as Allen, matching the description of a person of interest in the Granada Avenue homicide.

Officers detained Allen, and investigators later determined there was probable cause to arrest him.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Longtime neighbors said they were shocked to learn of the deadly burglary in what is typically a quiet neighborhood.

"I am saddened by it because I think our city is generally going in the right direction. We’ve turned the corner," said Rose Galloway. "Incidents like this are gonna happen in a big city every once in a while. I’m sad to hear about it happening so close to us."

Neighbors also said they frequently see a foot patrol officer patrolling along Ocean Boulevard and generally feel safe in the area.

"I have seen this neighborhood change for the better over the years. It’s incredible," said Garrett Naro. "Crime is not something we think about. It’s very safe."