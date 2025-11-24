Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco home burglary
SAN FRANCISCO - An arrest has been made in the death of a man during a home burglary in San Francisco’s Taraval District.
Arrest and charges
What we know:
The San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen. Allen was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary.
Discovery of the victim
The backstory:
Officers were called around 3:04 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of Granada Avenue for a report of a residential burglary. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from injuries, though officials did not specify the cause of those injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect found nearby
Dig deeper:
Sometime after that, officers from the Taraval Station were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard for a well-being check. There, they found a man, later identified as Allen, matching the description of a person of interest in the Granada Avenue homicide.
Officers detained Allen, and investigators later determined there was probable cause to arrest him.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Longtime neighbors said they were shocked to learn of the deadly burglary in what is typically a quiet neighborhood.
"I am saddened by it because I think our city is generally going in the right direction. We’ve turned the corner," said Rose Galloway. "Incidents like this are gonna happen in a big city every once in a while. I’m sad to hear about it happening so close to us."
Neighbors also said they frequently see a foot patrol officer patrolling along Ocean Boulevard and generally feel safe in the area.
"I have seen this neighborhood change for the better over the years. It’s incredible," said Garrett Naro. "Crime is not something we think about. It’s very safe."
The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Francisco Police Department and interviews with residents.