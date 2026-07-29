SFO airport to Add 'Wait N' Rest' sleep lounges for delayed travelers

The Brief The Cool Airplane Company plans to open two "Wait N' Rest" sleep lounges featuring private rooms, showers, and speakeasies at San Francisco International Airport next September. Located in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, the in-house lounge facilities offer air travelers an alternative to leaving the airport for short, expensive hotel stays during long layovers. The new service will compete alongside SFO's existing FreshenUp! facility in the International Terminal, which offers private rooms starting at $150 for three hours.



San Francisco International Airport, known for its scenic views, is also one of the nation's most delayed airports. To help passengers pass the time more comfortably, SFO continues to expand its catalog of in-terminal amenities.

New airport amenities coming

What we know:

Coming in September 2027, travelers facing long waits will have access to an in-house hotel concept available to rent by the hour. The service offers a convenient way to rest without needing a bus, cab, or rideshare to and from off-site hotels for short, costly stays.

A firm named the Cool Airplane Company will establish two "Wait N' Rest" sleep lounges inside the airport. The spaces will feature private rooms, showers, and speakeasies. One lounge will open in Terminal 1, which primarily serves domestic airlines, while the second will open in Terminal 3, the United Airlines terminal.

What they're saying:

"Absolutely we would. Like today, we've got a five, six-hour wait. We could have had a shower and a bit of a rest. So, I think it would be a great idea," said passenger Toni Wells of Queensland, Australia.

The company currently operates similar facilities at Miami International Airport and El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia. Rates at the Miami location run $40 per hour for a couple or $215 for an eight-hour stay.

Industry experts say airports increasingly need facilities tailored to travelers rest. Professor Faisal Ali of the University of South Florida's College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership noted a recent study of airports conducted by J.D. Power and Associates, which found that airports represent the least satisfied sector of the travel industry. According to Ali, satisfying passengers through better amenities can boost overall airport spending by 45%.

Similar service exists

SFO already offers a similar service called FreshenUp!, affiliated with the Airport Travel Agency, in the International Terminal. FreshenUp! features three bedrooms with a three-hour minimum stay requirement. Two single rooms cost $150 for three hours, while a small family room costs $175. Additional hours are available for $45 each.

Wells noted she would utilize the service despite the cost. "Yes. Definitely, till I shower, that would be great. I think it would be a great option for people to have," she said.

Todd Brooks of Modesto agreed that having flexible resting spaces benefits stranded passengers. "I think, you know, if it provides an opportunity for people to rest their head. I think it could be a good idea. Maybe if they can make them a little more affordable," Brooks said.

The upcoming lounges aim to provide relief for passengers navigating extended layovers, unexpected delays, and widespread flight cancellations caused by severe weather.