These are not words that San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hear: The City is the worst-run in the United States.

Well, that's at least according to a new WalletHub study evaluating the effectiveness of local leadership, which calculated a "quality of city services" score, comprising 36 criteria compared against the city's total per-capita budget.

WalletHub's ranking, the personal-finance website said, tries to show how well city leaders manage and spend public funds by comparing the services that residents receive.

San Francisco ranked 148th – the bottom of the list.

Nampa, Idaho got the best ranking.

While this latest news is far from great for San Francisco, Fremont had the lowest share of its population living in poverty, WalletHub found.

Earlier this month, WalletHub named Fremont the best city in the United States to raise a family.

Here's a closer look at WalletHub's methodology.





Top 20 Best-Run Cities in America

1. Nampa, ID

2. Lexington-Fayette, KY

3. Boise, ID

4. Nashua, NH

5. Oklahoma City, OK

6. Durham, NC

7. Provo, UT

8. Fort Wayne, IN

9. Sioux Falls, SD

10. Wichita, KS

11. Raleigh, NC

12. Columbus, GA

3. Warwick, RI

14. Las Cruces, NM

15. Missoula, MT

16. Billings, MT

17. Huntington, WV

18. Manchester, NH

19. Bismarck, ND

20. Baton Rouge, LA