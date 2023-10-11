San Francisco Jewish school warns of social media content depicting Hamas attacks

A San Francisco Jewish high school is advising parents to consider limiting their children's social media usage to avoid graphic images stemming from the Hamas attacks on Israel.

"As we navigate this painful and unprecedented time of terrorism and trauma in Israel, [the Jewish Community High School of the Bay] is focused on supporting and caring for our students," the school said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

The school feared students would see a flood of disturbing content related to the violence that has killed at least 1,600 people.

The school has encouraged students to reduce their time on social media and prioritize self-care, noting, "There is a point at which graphic imagery is paralyzing or traumatizing."

School staff recommend that parents discuss with their children whether to delete social media apps, even if temporary, to prevent excessive exposure to the images depicting the horrors of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

A recent article in The Washington Post provided guidance on adjusting settings in apps like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, allowing users to exert some control over the violent and abhorrent content that may appear in their feeds.