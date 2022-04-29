San Francisco liquor store employees caught buying stolen Nordstrom merchandise

article

Two employees at a San Francisco liquor store were busted for purchasing stolen Nordstrom merchandise from their job, the district attorney's office said.

Authorities said Allala Mouaizi and Said Mahtou purchased stolen goods from undercover agents on two separate occasions.

Mouaizi and Mahtou allegedly made the transactions at Zain Liquors, where they worked.

Investigators zeroed in on the pair after the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control received a tip about the suspects from the San Francisco Police Department and Nordstrom’s loss prevention team.

Mouaizi was charged with four felony counts of attempted receiving or buying stolen property and Mahtout with one count of attempted possession of the stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Local and state leaders vowed to aggressively combat organized retail theft after a series of headline-grabbing smash-and-grab robberies last year.