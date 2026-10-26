San Francisco man convicted of conspiracy to commit armed carjacking

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The Brief A man arrested in 2023 for conspiring to rob a cannabis courier was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 22, by a federal grand jury. Cankun He, 32, was one of several men who conspired to hijack the vehicle, which was transporting $370,000 in cash. He had previously been arrested for conspiring to rob a Portland, Ore. store of 200 iPhones.



A federal jury on Thursday convicted a San Francisco man of conspiracy to commit an armed carjacking.

Evidence presented at trial showed Cankun He, 32, conspired with two other individuals to target a cannabis courier transporting approximately $370,000 of cash in proceeds.

He reportedly, on May 18, 2023, surveilled the area in Daly City where the courier was expected to arrive, and alerted his partners when the vehicle appeared.

His collaborator, John Cantie, brandished a gun at a neighbor walking her children, then blocked the courier’s van with a black SUV. Cantie held the courier at gunpoint while his partner Robert Maynard handcuffed him, then the two drove away with the cash and the van.

Cantie and Maynard in July pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. Both are awaiting sentencing. He is being held in federal custody.

He and two additional co-defendants are awaiting a second trial on an additional count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. That trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prior arrests

The backstory:

Cantie, Maynard and He were indicted, along with two others, in August 2025. The five were charged with conspiring to rob a business in Portland, Ore. of iPhones that were being shipped by the company.

He and two of his partners allegedly planned the robbery while Cantie and Maynard conducted the crime, posing as FBI agents to access the business before zip-tying employees, threatening them, and stealing the iPhones.

Following that theft, He was arrested during an FBI raid on an illegal nightclub at a shuttered Chinese restaurant in San Francisco’s Sunset District.