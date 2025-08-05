The Brief A suspect wanted by the FBI was arrested during a San Francisco raid of an underground club in the Sunset District. Cankun He,31, was among five people charged by the feds in connection with an armed robbery in Oregon for iPhones. The raid came a little more than a week after a deadly shooting at an illegal nightclub in Oakland.



San Francisco police raided an illegal nightclub in the Sunset District early Monday morning as part of a federal investigation tied to a robbery in Oregon, authorities said.

What we know:

Xian Bistro, a shuttered Chinese restaurant in San Francisco, was the scene of the predawn raid. Police said that around 3 a.m., officers served a search warrant on what they described as an underground club at the former eatery near 32nd Avenue and Noriega Street.

Police seized guns and drugs and turned over a suspect, 31-year-old Cankun He, to the FBI.

He and four other Bay Area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of participating in an armed robbery at a re-shipping business in Portland, Oregon, to steal 200 iPhones and five cameras.

During the holdup, the FBI said the suspects wore fake FBI jackets and drove into the business's parking lot using blue and red flashing lights.

The indictment was unsealed after He was arrested at the underground club in the Sunset District.

Michael Bracamontes, an attorney whose clients include victims of nightclub violence, said illegal clubs lack safeguards.

"You don’t have these types of safeguards built in where you’ve got an established business owner who’s trying to follow the rules and trying to keep things safe and still have a good time," Bracamontes said.

New details in deadly shooting at Oakland club

Big picture view:

Across the Bay in Oakland, 24-year-old Fernando Castillo Rodriguez was killed on July 27 when a shootout erupted at an illegal nightclub near 85th Avenue and G Street.

Oakland police believe there were numerous shooters, including two brothers who ran the club. Investigators said the two may be in Mexico.

"When you have illegal clubs that are not subject to any type of inspection from the fire department, they’re not in contact with the local police departments," Bracamontes said. "They’re not taking security measures, it leaves the folks who attend these events at risk."

Ben Bleiman, president and founder of the California Nightlife Association, said illegal clubs are dangerous and unregulated.

"They're dangerous, they're unregulated, they don't pay taxes, they don't have any of the permits required," Bleiman said. "For law-abiding business owners, it's extremely frustrating and borderline offensive that these things continue to operate with general impunity."

