San Francisco man convicted of murdering parents; livestreamed aftermath

The Brief Irvin Hernandez-Flores, 27, was convicted of killing his father and stepmother at their Bayview home, authorities announced on Monday. Prosecutors said in 2022 the defendant broke into his parents' home, opened fire on them and later livestreamed the crime scene. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27.



A San Francisco man has been convicted of killing his father and stepmother at their Bayview home, prosecutors announced Monday.

Conviction

Irvin Hernandez-Flores, 27, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the 2022 deaths of Jose Hernandez and Yessenia Soto Hernandez. The couple’s young daughter was inside the home at the time of the killings.

"This horrific crime left a young woman without her parents and rocked a community," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

Details of the crime

What we know:

Prosecutors said Hernandez-Flores drove to his father and stepmother’s home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2022. Authorities said he climbed over a locked security fence and broke into the residence, where the victims and their younger daughter lived.

Hernandez-Flores went into the couple’s bedroom while they were sleeping and opened fire.

Prosecutors said Jose Hernandez was shot five times and died at the scene. Yessenia Soto Hernandez was shot six times and later died at a hospital.

Defendant’s earlier statements

Dig deeper:

In a previous jailhouse interview with KTVU, Hernandez-Flores said he drank heavily before driving to the home while armed with a gun and claimed he did not intend to kill his father and stepmother.

He said his father woke up and charged at him in the dark. He said that is when he fired his gun. He admitted to shooting his father some more.

Hernandez-Flores previously told KTVU he shot his stepmother because she was in the crossfire.

Aftermath

After the killings, Hernandez-Flores livestreamed the crime scene following the shooting during a profanity-laced rant. His then-11-year-old sister witnessed the killings.

Hernandez-Flores said he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines after more than four years of service.

Sentencing

What's next:

Hernandez-Flores is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.