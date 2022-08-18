SF man charged with killing his father and stepmother in their home



The family of a woman who was shot to death in her home, along with her husband, spoke up in San Francisco.

Her loved ones said Yessenia Soto Hernandez was the glue that kept the family together.

The couple was sleeping when the man's 23-year old son broke into their home to shoot his father and step-mother, sources said.

Yessenia's family said they're saddened, shocked and angry. One relative spoke out in hopes of making sure there is justice for the victims.



There was a memorial at the home that Yessenia and her husband Jose Hernandez lived in the Bayview District.

"I just felt anger. Ever since, I've felt lots and lots of anger," said Sheila Soto, Yesenia's niece.

Officers respond to the couple's home for a well-being check and for reports of shots fired on Saturday around 2:45 a.m., police said. They found Yessenia and Jose suffering from gunshot wounds and arrested Jose's son from a previous relationship, Irvin Hernandez Flores, at the scene.

The couple died at the hospital, police said.

Yessenia's family is devastated, her niece told KTVU.

"That really did hurt me, caused more anger inside me. He not only hurt my aunt, he hurt the whole family," said Soto.

KTVU has learned that Flores is accused of breaking into the home while the couple was asleep, shooting them, and streaming the crime scene on social media.

KTVU also learned that the couple's 11-year-old daughter was at home when the shooting happened.

She is now in the care of relatives and will be receiving therapy.

"They said she's doing okay. She just doesn't want to see anyone or talk to anyone right now. Hopefully, we'll get a chance soon to see her," Soto said.

Her Uncle Jose worked as a security guard, said Soto. "He was such a funny guy. He always showed love for every single one of us."

Aunt Yessenia was a manager at a pizza restaurant and was like a mother to Soto, raising her since she was four months old. "If something was to happen to us, she would be right there supporting us. She was really outgoing," said Soto.

Police would not confirm reports of a possible motive but sources told KTVU Flores suspected his father sexually assaulted a relative.

Soto spoke out to give Yessenia a voice, "I love her. I want justice for her. I want the justice system to take care of it."

Flores was charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday, August 25.

To help with expenses, the family has started https://gofund.me/34a12078



