San Francisco, Marin counties expect to move into yellow tier

At least one Bay Area county expects to move into the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's color-coded reopening system on Tuesday: And that's San Francisco.

This is big for not only residents and businesses but for tourism, too. There's also the possibility that Marin County gets to move into the yellow tier as well.

So why is San Francisco so confident?

The City's COVID-numbers have been matching up with the requirements for the least restrictive yellow tier for more than a week now.

As shops and restaurants really start to open up more and pick up momentum, the president of the San Francisco Convention and Visitors Bureau says, so too, does tourism.

"I think that we as locals need to support our small businesses now more than ever," Joe D'Allesandro of Travel SF said. "We need to keep them alive, help them to grow. Because the last thing we want is for when visitors come back to San Francisco to see a lot of boarded windows or closed businesses."



And right now, there is a focus on shopping locally.

Advertisement

Mayor London Breed is challenging everyone to take a break from big box stores for this month of May and instead shop at the small businesses hit so hard over the past year.

Marin County officials are not announcing a timeframe for changes they would allow because they've been down this road before. A couple of weeks ago they thought they were getting out of the orange tier but they didn't.



Counties in the yellow tier are allowed these changes:

Indoor bars, breweries and wineries can open at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

Remove the three-household limit at one table for indoor dining, and as many as eight people would be allowed to sit together.

Movie theatres could expand capacity to 50 percent or 500 people.

Offices could expand to 50-percent capacity -- without including fully vaccinated people in that percentage.

Adult day programs and senior community centers could also operate indoors at 50 percent capacity.





