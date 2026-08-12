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San Francisco woman killed while riding scooter on Market Street identified

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco
Published August 12, 2026 5:14 PM PDT
Published August 12, 2026 5:14 PM PDT
Woman riding electric scooter dies in San Francisco collision Friday
Woman riding electric scooter dies in San Francisco collision Friday

Woman riding electric scooter dies in San Francisco collision Friday

San Francisco police say a woman on a scooter was killed Friday as she traveled down Market Street near the Powell Street cable car turnaround.  Police located a commercial vehicle and its driver may have been involved in the fatal incident. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. 

The Brief

    • A woman who died after her electric scooter collided with a vehicle in San Francisco last week has been identified as 32-year-old Yebin Kim.
    • The crash happened Friday at Powell and Market streets. Paramedics attempted to save Kim, but she died at the scene.
    • Authorities have not released details about the vehicle involved, but said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman who died after her electric scooter collided with a vehicle in San Francisco last week has been identified.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman as 32-year-old Yebin Kim.

Fatal crash at Powell and Market streets

What we know:

Kim, of San Francisco, died Friday after a collision with a vehicle at Powell and Market streets.

She was riding a stand-up electric scooter at the time of the crash.

Paramedics attempted to save Kim, but she died at the scene. A helmet was found nearby.

Driver cooperating with investigation

Authorities have not released details about the type of vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and previous reporting.

San Francisco