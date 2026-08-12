San Francisco woman killed while riding scooter on Market Street identified

The Brief A woman who died after her electric scooter collided with a vehicle in San Francisco last week has been identified as 32-year-old Yebin Kim. The crash happened Friday at Powell and Market streets. Paramedics attempted to save Kim, but she died at the scene. Authorities have not released details about the vehicle involved, but said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.



A woman who died after her electric scooter collided with a vehicle in San Francisco last week has been identified.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman as 32-year-old Yebin Kim.

Fatal crash at Powell and Market streets

What we know:

Kim, of San Francisco, died Friday after a collision with a vehicle at Powell and Market streets.

She was riding a stand-up electric scooter at the time of the crash.

Paramedics attempted to save Kim, but she died at the scene. A helmet was found nearby.

Driver cooperating with investigation

Authorities have not released details about the type of vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.