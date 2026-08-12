San Francisco woman killed while riding scooter on Market Street identified
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman who died after her electric scooter collided with a vehicle in San Francisco last week has been identified.
The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman as 32-year-old Yebin Kim.
Fatal crash at Powell and Market streets
What we know:
Kim, of San Francisco, died Friday after a collision with a vehicle at Powell and Market streets.
She was riding a stand-up electric scooter at the time of the crash.
Paramedics attempted to save Kim, but she died at the scene. A helmet was found nearby.
Driver cooperating with investigation
Authorities have not released details about the type of vehicle involved in the crash.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and previous reporting.