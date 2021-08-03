San Francisco Mayor London Breed fined $22,792 for ethics violations

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has agreed to pay more than $22,000 in fines for several ethics violations committed while in political office that raised questions about her personal and political relationships, officials said Tuesday.

Breed signed a stipulation with the city’s Ethics Commission agreeing to pay $22,792 for incidents including asking former California Gov. Jerry Brown to pardon her brother, accepting and not reporting donations for her float at the annual Pride parade, and allowing former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru to pay for her car repairs.

Nuru was later charged with fraud in a widespread federal corruption probe involving City Hall.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the mayor’s agreement with the Ethics Commission.

"There were mistakes made," Breed said at a press conference Tuesday. "I take full responsibility for those mistakes and I’ve learned a lot since becoming Mayor and being in office. At no time have any of the things related to the stipulation had any impact on my decisions as mayor."

The agreement will be finalized at the ethics commission’s meeting later this month.