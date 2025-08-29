San Francisco offers $5K Airbnb gift cards; city has highest rent increase in U.S.

The San Francisco Housing Authority has a new plan in its effort to evict dozens of people living illegally in a public housing project in Potrero Hill.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the agency is offering them $5,000 Airbnb gift cards if they agree to pack up and leave their homes.

However, an attorney representing those residents says $5,000 would barely cover a few weeks at most San Francisco Airbnbs.

And the lawyer's clients are expected to reject the city's offer.

Meanwhile, San Francisco saw the highest year-over-year rent increase in the country, according to ApartmentList.com.

The city's median rent is now about $3,040 a month.

That's an 11.5% increase in the last year, and the highest rent has been in San Francisco since April 2020.

Economists say return-to-office policies, the Artifical Intelligence boom, and low supply of rental units, are the biggest reasons rents are increasing.