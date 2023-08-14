San Francisco police arrest six teenagers, young adults in grand retail theft case

article

The San Francisco Police Department arrested six teenagers and young adults said to have burglarized a Fillmore Street business, officers announced on Monday.

Police first responded to reports of a burglary on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

A group of suspects were said to have filled large bags of merchandise before fleeing the store.

Following further investigation, officers located six suspects who they said matched the description near 23rd and Capp streets at 7 p.m.

Three suspects were detained immediately while the others attempted to flee on foot. Officers eventually arrested the other three suspects near the 24th Street BART station, said police.

The suspects were identified as 13, 14 and a 15-year-old girls, along with two 20-year-old adults and an 18-year-old man.

The juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of organized retail theft, burglary and grand theft. The arrested adults were booked into the SF County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

