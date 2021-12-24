San Francisco police ask for help finding suspect in unprovoked attack on elderly woman

article

Police in San Francisco are asking residents to help them identify a man who attacked an elderly woman without provocation last weekend in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The assault happened on Sunday afternoon near the corner of Larkin and McAllister streets, according to police.

There, officers spoke with the 75-year-old victim, who said she was walking on the sidewalk when a man she didn't know approached her. Without exchanging words, the suspect then struck the victim, causing her to fall on the ground.

Afterward, he fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers haven't apprehended the suspect, although officers were able to obtain surveillance images of him and are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.