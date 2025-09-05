San Francisco police bust illegal gambling operations, arrests made

article

The San Francisco Police Department made four arrests and have seized more than $17,000 as well as weapons and drugs connected to illegal gambling operations.

Officials announced on Friday that officers executed five search warrants at businesses on the 300 block of Turk Street and on the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Mission Street earlier this week.

Police said several subjects were detained as the search warrants were carried out. Aside from the money, police ended up seizing 30 gambling machines, numerous containers of nitrous oxide and suspected narcotics, including meth. Knives and brass knuckles were also confiscated.

The four men who were arrested were taken into custody for operating illegal gambling parlors, outstanding arrest warrants, and for possession of narcotics and weapons.

The identities of the suspects are as follows: Anthonyy Williams, 35, of Modesto; Ali Abdulrahman, 38, of San Francisco; Elias Matalka, 21, of San Francisco; and Dante Francisco Osorio, 24, of San Francisco.

Video posted to the Tenderloin Activities social media account shows a heavy police presence outside one of the gambling dens on Mission Street.

Police said despite these arrests, this case remains an open and active investigation.

Photos courtesy SFPD.

