San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott leaving for another agency

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is stepping down after more than eight years on the job to lead another police department. He is the longest-serving chief in SFPD history. Paul Yep will serve as the interim chief.



San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is stepping down after more than eight years on the job to lead another police department.

Mayor Daniel Lurie and Scott made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, touting the fact that crime is almost down from 30% from last year and the homicide rate was the lowest in 2024 in more than 60 years.

Scott did not say what agency he was going to. He was sworn in as chief in 2017, the longest-serving chief in SFPD history.

"I am pleased to say, as I stand here before you today, to announce that I will be retiring from the San Francisco Police Department to pursue a new opportunity as a chief in another jurisdiction," Scott said.

Scott said he never in his wildest dreams that he thought he'd ever been police chief in San Francisco.

"Let me start by saying that serving as the chief of police of this great city for the past eight years has been truly an honor," he said.

Scott highlighted the fact that under his leadership, the California Attorney General released the San Francisco Police Department in January from state oversight, which it has been under since 2018.

"Facing a significant officer shortage, he has led the way in leveraging modern technology effectively and responsibly to prevent crime and catch criminals." Lurie said, calling Scott a friend and noting that the chief would help him over the next six weeks for a "smooth transition."

Paul Yep will serve as the interim chief. Yep said he is not interested in the position full time.

Lurie will choose the next police chief from a list of names forwarded to him by the city’s police commission, which will begin its search for a new chief in a matter of days.

