SFPD Chief Bill Scott tapped as head of LA Metro police force

After announcing his resignation in San Francisco on Wednesday, Police Chief Bill Scott is set to become the inaugural chief of the in-house police department at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the city's public transit system.

Bill Scott served over eight years as police chief in San Francisco, appointed in 2017 by then-mayor Ed Lee.

Prior to San Francisco, Scott spent 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

LA Metro officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Scott spoke at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday alongside Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Scott "will be responsible for building the department from the ground up and will play a key role in safety planning for major upcoming global events," LA Metro said.

Los Angeles is slated to host the Summer Olympics in 2028 and the World Cup in 2026.

In 2024, the Los Angeles Metro board voted to create an independent police force, the decision coming after a string of violent crimes on buses and trains.

FOX LA reported last summer that the agency contracts with law enforcement at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department.

During the San Francisco news conference Wednesday morning, Lurie and Scott touted that crime is down almost 30% from last year and the homicide rate in 2024 was the city's lowest in more than 60 years.

Scott said he never in his wildest dreams thought he'd ever be police chief in San Francisco.

"Let me start by saying that serving as the chief of police of this great city for the past eight years has been truly an honor," he said.

Scott highlighted the fact that under his leadership, the California Attorney General released the San Francisco Police Department in January from state oversight, which it has been under since 2018.

"Facing a significant officer shortage, he has led the way in leveraging modern technology effectively and responsibly to prevent crime and catch criminals." Lurie said, calling Scott a friend and noting that the chief would help him over the next six weeks for a "smooth transition."