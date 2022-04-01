San Francisco police investigate carjacking in Lower Nob Hill Thursday night

article

A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.

The carjacking was reported at 8:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sutter Street, where four suspects approached a man in his 20s and forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle and remained at large Friday morning. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.