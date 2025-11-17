Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco police investigating infant's death as suspicious

By Kiley Russell
Published  November 17, 2025 10:12pm PST
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating the death of an infant boy from earlier this month that they are calling "suspicious." 

Staff at the California Pacific Medical Center on Van Ness Avenue altered police at about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 13 about the boy, who was brought into the hospital with life-threatening injuries the day before.

He died Nov. 3 and San Francisco police homicide detectives are now leading the investigation "due to the suspicious nature of the death," police said in a news release Monday. 

No other information about the boy's death or the circumstances that led up to it were released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

