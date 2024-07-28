San Francisco police officer dies unexpectedly: SFPD

article

A San Francisco police officer has unexpectedly died, the department announced Sunday.

Officer Luciano Ortega worked for SFPD for the past nine years, recently working out of the Mission Station.

"My heart goes out to Officer Luciano Ortega's family, his friends, and to our entire SFPD," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "He was truly making San Francisco a better place through his work and his life, and he will be greatly missed."

Ortega was born in San Francisco, according to a video about himself that he created for the Police Department that was posted to social media in August 2022.

"As far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a police officer," he said. As a child, Ortega said he viewed officers as "modern-day superheroes."

"It's really great to give back to a community that I was born in," he said. "This is the only job that I've ever wanted to do, and the only time I've worked at a job where I felt that it was actually a secure fit."

"Officer Ortega's contribution to his community will not be forgotten," SFPD said.

The circumstances around Ortega's death remain unclear.

Bay City News contributed to this report.