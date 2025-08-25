San Francisco police recruit dies after mandated training exercise

The Brief Jon-Marques Psalms, 30, died two days after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise with his SFPD recruit class. Authorities did not specify the nature of Psalm's emergency or if it was related to the training exercise. The training exercise he completed is mandated by the state.



A San Francisco police recruit died Friday after suffering a medical emergency during a state-mandated training exercise earlier in the week, authorities said.

Recruit died two days after suffering medical emergency

What we know:

Jon-Marques Psalms, 30, was hospitalized on Wednesday after the emergency occurred during training and died two days later, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the emergency or confirm whether it was directly connected to the exercise.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, is investigating the case as a workplace death.

Training exercise is mandated by the state

What they're saying:

The training exercise was a course required by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), police said.

"The death of a recruit at the academy is incredibly unusual and tragic. This is the first death of a recruit during training that the SFPD is aware of," the department said in a statement." The entire SFPD, Recruit Class 286, and Psalms’ family and friends are struggling with this tragedy."

A procession was held Monday in Psalms’ honor.

"Losing any police officer is a tragedy. Losing a recruit who had committed himself to this police department and to the safety of our community is especially painful," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in a prepared statement on Friday.

Psalms grew up in Southern California and attended college in Louisiana before moving to the Bay Area to work in the tech industry.

Earlier this year, he joined SFPD’s Recruit Class 286 to pursue what the department described as "his passion to become a law enforcement officer."

He is survived by his parents and brother, who have asked for privacy.

"As I’ve spoken to Recruit Officer Psalms’ parents over the past couple of painful days, they told me about the sense of purpose he found from his work and his squad of fellow recruits," Lurie said. "He was so looking forward to graduating with all of them and joining the ranks of the SFPD. His dedication to the city will never be forgotten by his fellow recruit officers, our police department, and a grateful city."