SFPD recruit dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during training exercise

A San Francisco Police Department recruit has died two days after suffering a medical emergency during a police training exercise.

Jon-Marques Psalms died in a hospital on Friday after suffering the unspecified emergency on Wednesday, according to an SFPD statement.

He was 30 years old.

Police did not specify the nature of Psalm's emergency or if it was related to the Wednesday training exercise.

"Losing any police officer is a tragedy. Losing a recruit who had committed himself to this police department and to the safety of our community is especially painful," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in a prepared statement.

The backstory:

Psalms grew up in Southern California and went to college in Louisiana before moving to the Bay Area to work in the tech industry.

Earlier this year, Psalms joined the SFPD Recruit Class 286 in order to pursue "his passion to become a law enforcement officer," the department said.

Psalms is survived by his parents and brother, who the SFPD said have asked for privacy in the wake of the recruit’s death.

"As I’ve spoken to Recruit Officer Psalms’ parents over the past couple of painful days, they told me about the sense of purpose he found from his work and his squad of fellow recruits," Lurie said. "He was so looking forward to graduating with all of them and joining the ranks of the SFPD. His dedication to the city will never be forgotten by his fellow recruit officers, our police department, and a grateful city."