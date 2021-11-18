Not guilty plea entered on SFPD sergeant's behalf while he's in detox

A plea was entered on Thursday for a San Francisco police sergeant accused of trying to rob a pharmacy in San Mateo.

SFPD Sgt. Davin Cole appeared virtually for his arraignment because he is at a detox treatment center.

Cole is accused of trying to steal painkillers at a Rite Aid store. Investigators say he had a loaded gun at the time and that he resisted arrest. He is on unpaid leave from the department.

A preliminary hearing is set for February 7.