San Francisco political parties preview gubernatorial recall

It's likely Gavin Newsom will survive the Recall Election Tuesday. The governor is set to welcome President Joe Biden to California Monday, after receiving a number of other endorsements.

But when it comes to winning the election, both republicans and democrats say voters need to turnout. San Francisco democratic party chair David Campos says he hopes President Biden's visit will energize California democrats.

"President Biden has a unique ability to energize the base and a lot of democrats will see his presence as a reminder for why they need to vote and not take this election for granted," said Campos.

Republican businessman and gubernatorial recall election candidate John Cox speaks to the media outside his campaign bus in a parking lot at Ocean View Park near Santa Monica, California on September 9, 2021.

On the republican side, local GOP chair John Dennis says the presidential endorsements don't mean much. Even if polls are predicting success for Newsom, he says the election isn't over until it's over.

"We're out there delivering the message directly to voters, not doing publicity events," said Dennis.

"We're calling people, making hundreds of thousands of calls to folks, knocking on doors, and making sure we send a message to politicians who have gotten out of control."

GLENDALE, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Republican recall candidate Larry Elder speaks during a campaign stop with firefighters from various locations in his attempt to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election on September 9, 2021

If the recall succeeds, then the question becomes who will replace Gavin Newsom. Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the popular candidate.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely," said Dennis when asked about Elder as governor.

"We're lucky, we have a lot of really good candidates running. Larry Elder just happens to be the most popular of them."

Campos is not in support of Elder or any of the republican candidates. He hopes the recall doesn't go that far and wants to avoid a Trump-like candidate leading the state of California.



"To recognize the national significance of this race. The reality is, even though we defeated Donald Trump in 2020, we haven't defeated Trumpism."