San Francisco rolls back on reopening plans as COVID-19 cases rise

San Francisco has paused reopening plans after a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Mayor London Breed announced on Friday, that businesses and activities originally scheduled to resume or expand capacity on Tuesday, have to hold off.

Over the last two weeks, the city's number of new cases per day rose from 3.14 per 100,000 people to 4.17. San Francisco recently recorded a low of 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, but that number has begun to climb again and is now at 37.

City officials said the pause is necessary to help prevent the San Francisco from moving backward on the state's tiered reopening map.

“Our goal has always been to respond quickly and carefully, watch the data closely, and make decisions based on the data, science, and facts,” said Director of Public Dr. Grant Colfax. “The data is, once again, telling us to pause and to extend the time before we reopen the next phase of indoor activities."

The temporary pause impacts the reopening of indoor pools, bowling alleys, and locker rooms at fitness centers, and expanding capacity at indoor dining establishments, places of worship, and museums.

Limited lower risk activities that were expected to move forward on Tuesday still can, including expanded film productions, indoor dining at museums up to 25% capacity. Schools can also continue reopening.

San Francisco was the first Bay Area county to upgrade to the yellow-tier on California's reopening map. Local health officials expected to see an increase in infections as more businesses and activities were allowed, but San Francisco's health care system needs to be able to handle a possible surge in cases.

Public health leaders said for right now, San Francisco's health care system is in good shape. But COVID-19 spreads quickly. The best way to respond to the virus and keep communities safe is to hit pause on reopening any further.