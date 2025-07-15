San Francisco RV ban approved by Board of Supervisors

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors approved a plan on Tuesday that would make it illegal to park RVs and other large vehicles on city streets for more than two hours.

The board voted 9 to 2 in favor of the measure.

The plan is to set aside $13 million for two years to help people living in RVs to get housing. Opponents say this proposal does not go far enough to help the unhoused and will lead to more people living on the street.

The measure would also set up a permit system, so people can stay in their RVs for up to six months while seeking housing. It also creates a buyback program for people who want to sell their vehicle.

"We found that a lot of families were living in vehicles they did not own. Someone else owned them and [are] charging a lot of money for rent and taking advantage of the desperation of people," District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said.

Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a statement supporting the board's decision.

"With compassion and accountability, we will give those living in vehicles a better option and deliver safe and clean streets for our communities," said Lurie.

He thanked Supervisor Melgar, and Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman for their partnership on this measure and said it is part of the city's effort to recover while restoring safety and cleanliness.