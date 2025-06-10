San Francisco's mayor pushes new plan to get RV residents into housing

The Brief Mayor Lurie's plan is to clear RVs from city streets and to get people into housing. A recent count found more than 430 RVs or large vehicles that were being used as housing in the city. Part of the plan is to set aside $13 over the next two years for interim and permanent housing.



San Francisco's mayor has launched a new plan aimed at clearing recreational vehicles from the city's streets. Mayor Daniel Lurie said the idea is to get people into housing. The mayor said this is part of his broader plan to get housing for the unhoused, including those living in recreational vehicles.

RV dwelling in San Francisco

What we know:

It's a common sight in some pockets of San Francisco, dozens of RVs lining the streets, creating a village within the city.

The mayor's office said a count in May found more than 430 large vehicles being used as housing.

Now, Mayor Lurie is taking new steps to get people out of those RVs and into homes.

"No child should grow up in San Francisco forced to live in a car and no parent should have to raise their children in those conditions," said Mayor Lurie. "We must give families a better option and we must provide clean and safe streets for our communities and small businesses."

Friends of those who live in the RVs say they've heard similar calls from the city before, for people to give up their vehicles, their most valuable asset, for what they worry will be temporary housing.

They said those living in their RVs are forced from one spot after another by the city.

"It used to be on both sides of the street. It was up and down Winston as well," said Chris Bibbins. "Now it's just to this one little strip is all that's left. These guys just really don't have anywhere to go from here."

The plan

The mayor's plan calls for a 24/7 two-hour large vehicle parking restriction. At the same time, the plan calls for the city to set aside $13 million over two years, for interim and permanent housing and to help purchase those RVs.

The mayor's administration says the plan offers a path out of homelessness.

"We're adding additional outreach capacity, additional housing capacity with new rapid re-housing, interim housing solutions," said San Francisco's Chief of Health, Homelessness, and Family Services, Kunal Modi. "We're also pairing with the vehicle buyback program recognizing that this is often a person's only asset, so that they're compensated for it as we help them get a path to housing.

What they're saying:

Carl Jay lives near the RVs parked near Lake Merced. He said he'd be happy to see them off the streets and in permanent housing.

"Yeah, they shouldn't be on this street," said Jay. "I mean, it's bad for them because they're homeless and got no place to go, I mean, they're desperate. But, man, you know, I mean, I take it personal because I pick up the trash around, I police the area. Man, they're dirty."

The mayor's office introduced the legislation to the Board of Supervisors with the partnership of five supervisors.

