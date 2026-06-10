San Francisco school superintendent called to testify before Congress

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The Brief Republicans in Congress have called San Francisco Public Schools Superintendent Maria Su to Washington on Wednesday morning to testify regarding public school curriculum and parental rights. The hearing, led by Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., is titled, "Breaking Trust, Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content and Legal Abuses in America's Schools." Local officials believe the hearing carries a political goal aimed at highlighting conflicts between California and San Francisco policies and the Trump administration's education policies.



Republicans in Congress have called San Francisco Public Schools Superintendent Maria Su to Washington on Wednesday morning to testify regarding public school curriculum and parental rights.

Facing questions from Republicans

What we know:

Su, along with superintendents from Chicago and Virginia, will face questions from the 37-member House Committee on Education and the Workforce. The hearing, led by Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., is titled, "Breaking Trust, Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content and Legal Abuses in America's Schools."

While specific questions for the San Francisco superintendent have not been detailed, city leaders told the San Francisco Chronicle that Su has spent the past several weeks intensely preparing for the hearing.

Officials anticipate committee Republicans will question the school leaders on district policies regarding diversity education curriculum and transgender students, specifically focusing on parental notification.

Political goal

Local perspective:

Local officials believe the hearing carries a political goal aimed at highlighting conflicts between California and San Francisco policies and the Trump administration's education policies.

Lawyers with the San Francisco City Attorney's Office traveled to Washington, D.C., to serve as Su's legal counsel during the proceedings.

Additionally, the San Francisco Parents Coalition, an organization representing approximately 10,000 members, sent three parents to attend the hearing in support of the superintendent. The coalition has called on congressional leaders to shift their focus toward improving education.