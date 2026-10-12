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San Francisco suspect fleeing on scooter dies after hitting street fixture

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco
Published October 12, 2026 2:55 PM PDT
Published October 12, 2026 2:55 PM PDT
Suspect fleeing SF police on scooter crashes into street fixture
Suspect fleeing SF police on scooter crashes into street fixture

Suspect fleeing SF police on scooter crashes into street fixture

A suspect fleeing police on a scooter died after hitting a street fixture near San Francisco's Civic Center on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Brief

    • A man fleeing San Francisco police on a scooter died after colliding with a street fixture near Civic Center.
    • Officers spotted the man near Mission and Eighth streets around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
    • Police have not released his name or details about the warrant.

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect fleeing police on a scooter died Monday afternoon after colliding with a street fixture near San Francisco’s Civic Center, police said.

Suspect wanted on warrant

What we know:

About 12:30 p.m., officers spotted a man near Mission and Eighth streets who was allegedly wanted on a warrant, according to a report from Bay City News.

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Officers attempted to detain the man, but he fled on a scooter and collided with a street fixture. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name or details about the warrant.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a Bay City News report and aerial footage.

San FranciscoCrime and Public Safety