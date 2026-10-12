San Francisco suspect fleeing on scooter dies after hitting street fixture
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect fleeing police on a scooter died Monday afternoon after colliding with a street fixture near San Francisco’s Civic Center, police said.
Suspect wanted on warrant
What we know:
About 12:30 p.m., officers spotted a man near Mission and Eighth streets who was allegedly wanted on a warrant, according to a report from Bay City News.
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Officers attempted to detain the man, but he fled on a scooter and collided with a street fixture. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man’s name or details about the warrant.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a Bay City News report and aerial footage.