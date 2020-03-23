San Francisco sheriff's deputy tests positive for coronavirus; 26 inmates get early release

article

A San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to a county jail has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the office reported on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said they learned the deputy, who works at the No. 4 County Jail, 850 Bryant St., tested positive at a health facility outside the city. No one that is in incarcerated has tested positive, officials said.

Jails release inmates early

“While we are saddened that one of our colleagues has tested positive, we are also well prepared to take the next steps to prevent further exposure to our staff and the incarcerated,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement.

On Friday, the Superior Court agreed to release 26 inmates who had less than 60 days left on their sentence, officials said.

The court effected these orders in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency to reduce the county jail population and minimize prisoner and staff exposure to the coronavirus, according to jail spokeswoman Nancy Crowley.

Other first responders in the Bay Area have also tested positive for coronavirus, including a San Jose police officer and firefighters and an Alameda firefighter, to name some.

Advertisement

White House approved coronavirus diaster funds for California

Two new deaths in Santa Clara County

Residents show Fremont police with love

Marin County parks closed to curb stream of visitors

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez