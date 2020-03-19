Jails across California, country release inmates because of coronavirus

article

Jails are beginning to release inmates early and modify their sentences as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, hoping to prevent the further spread of the deadly disease inside close quarters, like cells.

On Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 247 people at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin were approved for sentence modification or early release. An additional 67 people were released by the court on their own recognizance orders. "We continue to release when we can while protecting public safety," the sheriff tweeted.

In San Francisco and San Mateo County, jail officials said they are currently working with the District Attorney and Public Defender offices to evaluate who may be eligible for early release. Neither jail had any coronavirus cases to report, officials said on Thursday.

In San Francisco in particular, sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said most of the people in jail have been booked on or convicted of serious or violent charges and so the early release numbers would likely not be large. People charged with misdemeanors aren't usually held in jail as they await their legal hearings, she said.

That means San Francisco County jails have one of the lowest incarceration rates in the country, with only 1,105 people in custody. Crowley said this makes social distancing for those who are held in custody less challenging.

Earlier this week, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said six inmates were released early from custody in order to slow the spread of the virus after two inmates were exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined. The six are on house arrest with electronic monitors and all had a short time left on their sentences, she said.

The move is being replicated across the state and country. And so far, there has been no vocal outcry from prosecutors or law enforcement agencies.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters Monday that his office had reduced the population from 17,076 inmates to 16,459, a reduction of more than 600 inmates, in about two weeks. In Ohio, a jail there moved to release hundreds of inmates over the weekend.

The early releases come as the American Civil Liberties Union and 14 ACLU affiliates, including the ACLU of Northern California, sent letters this week to the federal government and state and local officials outlining immediate actions to take to protect those involved in the criminal legal system.

“Public health experts recognize that people who are incarcerated or otherwise involved in the criminal legal system are at heightened risk of infection and critical illness,” said Lizzie Buchen, criminal justice director at the ACLU of Northern California. “Unless the COVID-19 public health response includes immediate and significant efforts to minimize the number of people in the system, this will be a humanitarian disaster.”

Not only did the civil rights attorneys call for the immediate release of inmates from prisons and jails, they also wanted to include those currently in pretrial detention, in order to prevent a public health crisis.

The ACLU also called for:

Police to stop custodial arrests for any offenses that do not pose an unreasonable safety risk and adopt cite-and-release policies so that people can return home.

Prosecutors to decline to pursue charges that do not impact public safety and move for pretrial release in all but the very few cases where pretrial detention is permitted under the state and federal constitutions.

Judges to use their discretion to minimize incarceration and exposure to public spaces in sentencing conditions.

In San Francisco, Crowley said many of these requests are already taking place.

In addition to releasing inmates who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, unless there is clear evidence that release would present an unreasonable risk to the community, the jail is also taking efforts to clean the facility.

Crowley said hygiene products are free and readily available to incarcerated people and staff.

As part of the booking process, Crowley said Jail Health Services has implemented "aggressive enhanced screening to rapidly identify and isolate any person with symptoms or exposure related to COVID-19."

Jail staff also do an extensive follow-up medical assessment of everyone housed in our jails within hours of booking, Crowley said. For those who need it, they will be taken to the appropriate medical facility.

As of Thursday, Crowley said there were no known coronavirus cases in any of The City's jails.

With one of the lowest incarceration rates in the nation (Average in-custody February 2020 population: 1,105), we've also implemented social distancing protocols for in-custody housing.