Victim injured in San Francisco Mission shooting, no arrests

San Francisco city officials are advising the public to avoid the area of 16th and Mission streets after a shooting with a suspect in the area Tuesday night.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers responded to the 1900 block of Mission St. shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the reports of a shooting.

A victim was found with a gunshot wound. Police said officers rendered aid and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests had been made.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert at 9:07 p.m. saying they had preliminary information regarding the shooting and that emergency crews had responded to the area.

"Avoid the area until police activity diminishes and report suspicious activity to authorities," the alert sent to phones and on social media read.

Traffic delays are expected in the area. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the SFPD.

This is a developing news story.