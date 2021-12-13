San Francisco shooting leaves woman dead, man wounded

Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a second victim wounded.

The shooting happened around 7:08 a.m. in the 100 block of Dakota Street.

Responding officers found two people, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Both were transported to a local hospital where the woman died from her injuries.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

